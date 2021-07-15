Cleveland, GA Joyce Nolan Hatcher of Cleveland, Ga. and Fairmont, WV., passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born February 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Willie Jay and Annie Willie Nolan. For the past several years she has lived with her son or daughter and has worshipped with the Mountain View Church of Christ, Cleveland Ga. or the Daybrook Church of Christ in Daybrook, WV. Prior to this she was a long-time member of the Duluth Church of Christ, Duluth, Ga. She is survived by her children, Dianne Snider and her husband Steve, Russell Hatcher and wife Donna, Loretta Barbosa, and Tina Pruitt; her grandchildren, Amber Riley, Stephanie Miller, Rusty Hatcher, Nikki Aguilar, Adam Wright, Ryan Wright, Victoria Barbosa, Seth Pruitt and Alex Pruitt; great grandchildren, Kayla, Talon, Stephen, Lacy, Macy, Marissa, Nova, Valentino, Sterling, Ellis, Codee, Mya, Aryanna, Atalee, and several great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hatcher and daughter, Peggy Hatcher, 2 brothers, Junior and Edward Nolan and her grandson, Aaron Snider. Her greatest joys in life were her relationship to her Lord and her family. Those who call her "Momma" or "Memaw" will forever remember the kind and loving person she was. She also loved cooking, entertaining people and playing bluegrass music and camping with her husband, Lee. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535
