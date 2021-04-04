Buford, GA Josephine Hall Edwards, age 93, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Charlie Bartow Edwards, who was her children's father. Mrs. Edwards is survived by daughters, Peggy (Willie) Coggins of Flowery Branch, GA, and Debbie (Kenneth) Bailey of Buford; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Mrs. Edwards was born on February 15, 1928 in Jefferson, GA. She graduated from Lilburn High School. Mrs. Edwards was retired from Dekalb County Schools System as a cafeteria worker after thirty-five years of service. She was a member of Buford Church of God. A funeral service will be held on April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Smith and Pastor Joey Grizzle officiating. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on April 9, 2021, and again on April 10 from 12:30 p.m. until time for the funeral at 2:00 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.