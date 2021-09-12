Dacula, GA Joseph Robert Hall Jr., also known as "little Joe", a home builder, passed away early Monday September 6th, 2021 at the age of 49. From early on he showed interest in tools and construction. Joe graduated from Central Gwinnett High School in 1991 and went straight into the workplace. Joe learned every aspect of building a quality home from laying the foundation to the roof. He was even a building inspector for a while in Gwinnett county but he missed being hands on and went back to building. He was known well throughout the metro Atlanta area for building dream homes. Joe could never sit still, always working on the job or on a project at home. Joe enjoyed spending time with his daughter Catie and his girlfriend Lynne Greenfield.Joe loved vacationing in his favorite place, Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Hall of Lawrenceville, GA; his maternal grandparents, Milus and Mae Garrison of Blue Ridge, GA and his paternal grandmother, Vera Mosley Hall of Lawrenceville, GA. Joe is survived by his daughter, Catherine Diane Hall, of Lawrenceville, GA; his parents, Joseph R Hall Sr. and Sharon Diane Garrison Hall, of Lawrenceville, GA; his sister, Amanda Kero, and his nieces, Senya, Saryn and Selah from Athens, GA. There may be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to habitat for humanity at https://www.habitat.org/together-we-build since Joe loved to help others with their houses. Leaf Cremation is handling arrangements.

