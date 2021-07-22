Joseph Joe Schwering

Snellville, GA Joseph "Joe" Edward Schwering was born on March 30th, 1966, to Elaine J Schwering and Richard D Schwering. July 6th, 2021, he had his first hip replacement and was excited for his second so he could get back to work and be healed for his grandson Aiden-Joseph, who was named after him. He passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 17th, 2021, at 6:45am. His memorial service will be held Saturday July 31st at 10:30am in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Joe had a can of Copenhagen a day addiction, an affinity for "fire water," and he was passionate about the sprinkler business that he spent his whole life working in. He took pride in being a hard worker, getting the job done quickly and never missing a day of work. He spent his time off pickin' his Martin guitar, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved to make people smile and laugh and help them see that everything would be alright.
He was a fighter. He grew up as a boxer, and he used the talents he learned to protect people. He fought for the people he loved, for the underdog, he fought depression and won, and if he could have—he would have fought to be here with us today.
His sister was Tonya his greatest birthday gift, his grandson Aiden-Joseph was his little best friend who he loved to feed licks of ice cream, his daughters Jodi and Abigail, were the loves of his life and his best friends, his nephews Christian and Gavin were cherished and loved so much by him, his daughter in law Samantha Schwering and his future son in law Nermin Alimanovic and brother in law David Munn made him proud, and his girlfriend Angel Black was his literal angel.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Dee Schwering, Lisa Ann Schwering, Carla Sue Schwering, and his daughter Meagan Elizabeth Schwering.
He is survived by his parents Elaine and Richard Schwering, his daughters Abigail Grace Schwering and Jodi Elizabeth Schwering, his girlfriend Angel Black, his sister Tonya Munn, his brother-in-law David Munn, his nephews Gavin and Christian Munn, his ex-wife Lori Knowles, and his grandson Aiden-Joseph Schwering with whom was named after him.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Schwering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.