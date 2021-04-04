Loganville, GA Joseph Everest "Joe" Saucier, Jr., age 79 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Ellynda P. Lipsey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Sunday. For everyone's safety, please wear a mask if you attend the visitation or service. Joe was born on July 2, 1941 to the late Joseph Everest Saucier, Sr. and Dorothy Myrtle Vaughan Saucier. He was a graduate of Bass High School, a Veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Mountain Park United Methodist Church. Joe was in the first graduating class of respiratory therapists at Crawford Long Hospital in 1963. He was instrumental in opening respiratory therapy departments in Macon and Egleston Children's Hospital. His passion was in medical sales where he won many awards, including the Hall of Fame with Ohio Medical multiple times. Joe loved to travel and participated with Senior's on the Go Travel, but cruising was his favorite. He cherished his time in Hilton Head, SC. Joe is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sarah Saucier; daughter, Karen Born of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Stephanie & Harold Wodinsky of West Hempstead, NY; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; sister & brother-in-law, Julie & Gary Monroe of Bluffton, SC; a niece and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Joe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
