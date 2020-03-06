LILBURN
Joseph Callahan, Jr.
Joseph S. Callahan, Jr., 90, of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, North Carolina. Arrangements by Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, Snellville, GA,
Joe was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the only child of Joseph S., Sr. and Jewel Hall Callahan on December 2, 1929. He graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. He retired in 1994 from Valvoline, Inc. after enjoying a long, successful sales career.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Callahan; and his 2 sons, William S, Woody' Callahan (Dec. 2011) and Joseph S. Joey' Callahan III (Sept. 2019).
Joe is survived by his daughter, Debra Callahan Sterns & Christopher, Windermere, FL; daughters-in-law Angie Callahan, Hesperia CA and Barbara Callahan, Stone Mountain, GA; grandsons Eric J. & Rena Bennett, Shawn M. & Jennifer Callahan, Dustin M. Callahan and Stephan M. Sterns; great-granddaughter Erica Bennett and great-grandson Tristan Bennett. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Loretta Callahan, who lost her battle with lung cancer at the age of 56.
