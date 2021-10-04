Jorene Dorman

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Hoschton, GA Jorene Barnwell Dorman, age 78, of Hoshcton passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Nolan Rumble will be officiating. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
To plant a tree in memory of Jorene Dorman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
