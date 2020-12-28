Monroe, GA Johnny Mack Mathis, age 66, of Monroe passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Survivors include daughter Jessica Mathis and husband Scott Stricklen of Monroe, grandchildren Alexis Mathis, Logan Stricklen, and Brandilyn Stricklen; stepdaughters Dana Smith, Mandy Hall and Starlett Henley; step son Rodney Pilgrim; brothers Randall Mathis of Thomaston, Ray Hall of Covington and Chip Harris of Social Circle; sisters Linda Kinney of Lawrenceville, Wanda Hall of Covington, Brenda Mathis, Carol Gilbert both of Grayson, Pam Hall of Dacula, Becky Wood of Snellville and Jackie Mathis of Loganville; a close aunt Sandra Mobley of Dacula; Stephanie Zitkus of Monroe, the mother of his daughter and nana to their grandchildren; step father Joe Zitkus and a host of other relatives . Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Ellis Grover Mathis and Marie Woodward Bunn; brother Raymond Mathis and sister Lisa Ledbetter. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor John McGinnis will be officiating. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Mathis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.