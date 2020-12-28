Monroe, GA Johnny Mack Mathis, age 66, of Monroe passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Survivors include daughter Jessica Mathis and husband Scott Stricklen of Monroe, grandchildren Alexis Mathis, Logan Stricklen, and Brandilyn Stricklen; stepdaughters Dana Smith, Mandy Hall and Starlett Henley; step son Rodney Pilgrim; brothers Randall Mathis of Thomaston, Ray Hall of Covington and Chip Harris of Social Circle; sisters Linda Kinney of Lawrenceville, Wanda Hall of Covington, Brenda Mathis, Carol Gilbert both of Grayson, Pam Hall of Dacula, Becky Wood of Snellville and Jackie Mathis of Loganville; a close aunt Sandra Mobley of Dacula; Stephanie Zitkus of Monroe, the mother of his daughter and nana to their grandchildren; step father Joe Zitkus and a host of other relatives . Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Ellis Grover Mathis and Marie Woodward Bunn; brother Raymond Mathis and sister Lisa Ledbetter. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor John McGinnis will be officiating. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Hong Kongers who tried to flee to Taiwan jailed in China for up to 3 years
- Mnuchin: Stimulus checks could be in bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night
- Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after battling Covid-19
- Get a jump on your New Year's resolutions by supporting these eight causes while donation matching is in effect
Articles
- After county agrees to buy Gwinnett Place Mall, officials begin looking to its future
- ' A dream come true' — Gwinnett County senior shares acceptance to Duke with her late mother
- 20 residents displaced after early morning fire at Gwinnett County apartment complex
- Gwinnett police looking for woman potentially connected to murder at Duluth area apartment complex
- Snellville Oak, which dates back to at least 1787, deemed unsafe and will be removed
- From breast cancer survivor to new tax commissioner, Tiffany Porter touted as an 'inspiration' at swearing-in ceremony
- Weather forecasters warning that rain, snow flurries and black ice possible by Thursday night
- Partee Elementary School Kelli McCain named GCPS' new assistant superintendent for elementary schools
- Gwinnett police investigating murder at Peachtree Corners extended stay hotel
- Gwinnett County police arrest suspect accused of stealing car and kidnapping infant
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 28
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 27
- ON THE MARKET: Suwanee home features owner's suite with fireplace and morning bar
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 21-27
- 2-year degrees that go on to the most meaningful jobs
- WANTED IN GWINNETT — Week of Dec. 14
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 21
- 100 worst movies of 2020
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Place Mall
- Bestselling books of 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.