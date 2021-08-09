Toccoa, GA EWING - John Tillman Ewing, Sr., age 69 of Toccoa, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Noel Forrester will officiate. Mr. Ewing built birdhouses, loved wood working and studying the Bible. He was also a big fan of Hardee's sausage biscuits. Mr. Ewing was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Jessie Ewing; brothers, Roy Ewing and Richard Ewing; brother-in-law, Larry Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Janice Ewing; son, John Ewing, Jr. of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Wanda & Chris Cook of Buford; son & daughter-in-law, Steve & Stephanie Ewing of Gainesville; grandchildren, Joshua Cook, Ashton Ewing, Peyton Ewing, Dalton Ewing; sister & brother-in-law, Brenda & Zachary Forrester of Monroe; sister, Betty Johnson of Dacula. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30078. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

