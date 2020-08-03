Sugar Hill, GA John Stanford (Stan) Long, 57, of Sugar Hill died Saturday, August 1st at Emory John's Creek Hospital. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Penny Long, mother, Nancy Long, Daughters Courtney (Jeff) Smith, Kelsey Hokett, Jenna (Brendon) Medlin, Amanda Long, Casey (Jacob) McDowell, son Cody Grubbs, brothers Greg (Carol) Long and Richard Long, grandchildren Zek, Emma, Gunner, Judson, and Lyla as well as a massive assortment of extended family, dear friends, and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harold Long. Stan devoted his life to his family as well as the Gwinnett County Fire Department, and most importantly, his heavenly Father. Services will be held at the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Norcross, GA 30092 on Friday, August 7. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 with a service to follow at 2:00. The service will be streamed live on the Crowell Brothers Facebook page for those who can't attend. Masks are mandatory and social distancing when permissable. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. The family thanks you for all the kind words and prayers during this difficult time. I Thessalonians 5:18. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

