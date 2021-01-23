Buford, GA John Ronnie "Ron" Kimbell, age 73, of Buford, GA passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Priscilla Ann Kimbell, Kassandra Leigh Kimbell; parents, Albert and Johnnie Kimbell; and brother, Jim Kimbell. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kimbell, Buford, GA; grandson, Austin Liddell, Buford, GA; siblings, Barbara and Chip Rudell, Tucker, GA; nieces and nephews, Mandy Parker, Chase Rudell, Jenny Rudell, Dasha Vincent, Mickala Hawkins, Jill Maupin, and Wes Kimbell. Mr. Kimbell was born February 4, 1947 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1965 graduate from Tucker High School and a 1969 graduate from Georgia State University. He joined the United States Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970. He worked for Rollins, Inc. for 42 years in Management in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a former leader of Boys Scout Troop 598 for many years and a Small Group Leader with the Gwinnett Church. His hobbies included fishing, boating, playing cards with friends, church activities, traveling and enjoying retirement with his wife of 44 years and grandson, Austin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. James Mooneyhan officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
