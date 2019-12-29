John Dudley Pilgrim, III, age 56, of Toccoa, GA passed away at home on December 24th, 2019. He was better known as Dudley to most people who knew him.
Dudley was born July 18, 1963 in Atlanta, Ga. but was raised and felt he was a native of Duluth, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Dudley Pilgrim, Jr of Duluth, GA and Wilma Jean Day of Taylorsville, GA and his loving companion, Doris Edmondson of Duluth, GA.
He is survived by his siblings; Jane Allred of Gulf Breeze, Fl, Denise Cheek (Phillip) of Taylorsville, Ga, Elizabeth Pilgrim of Decatur, Ga. and sister by marriage Debra Crane of Cartersville, Ga. He has two children, a daughter, Randi Davis Minor of Braselton, Ga and a son Brandon J. Mayfield of Dacula, Ga. He has two grandsons, Foster and Finn Mayfield as well as nieces and nephews: Rebecca Hollis, Bradley Cheek, Katie Cheek, Bobbie Ervin, Kellie Truax, Andrew Allred and Matthew Allred in addition to many great nieces and nephews.
Dudley was a wonderful cabinet maker. He inherited this talent and hobby from his grandfather Hoy Collum of Taylorsville, Ga whom he deeply loved.
Later in life he took a position as a trainer for the over the road truck driving industry and traveled all over the United States. A passion he didn't realize he had until later in life but something he was able to do and succeed at doing. He had many stories to tell of his travels!
There will be a private memorial for the family at a later date.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements. Arrangements by Habersham Crematory
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.