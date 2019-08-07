Lawrenceville
John Paul Newsom
John Paul Newsom, age 88 of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 4. John is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Newsom. John was born in Gary, Indiana on March 28, 1931. John is survived by four daughters, Mary (Bill) Wakeley of Erie, PA; Barbara (John) Leetch of Lawrenceville, GA; Lois (Jeff) Elrod of Maple Grove, Minnesota; and Betty Vitale of Monroe, GA. Grandchildren: Joy (Richard) Vogel, Ann Sullivan, John William (Danielle) Leetch, Jessica (Steven) Brewer, Abbie, Trevor and Mathilda Elrod, and Brandon and Samantha Vitale. Great-grandchildren: Eleanore, Ethan, Adaline, Isaac and Asher Vogel; Alyssa and Gavin Brewer. A memorial service will be held at2 PM on Saturday, August 10, at Lilburn Alliance Church, 5915 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA. The family will have visitation following the service. Arrangements are made by Wages and Sons, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA.
