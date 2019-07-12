Winder
John Pace, III
John Davis Pace III, 52, of Winder, Georgia passed away July 10, 2019 at Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 12PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Jason Walls officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at funeral home.
Mr. Pace was born October 16, 1966 in Decatur, Georgia to Jalah Leach Pace and the late John Davis Pace, Jr. He loved his hometown sports teams to include Atlanta United and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Pace enjoyed rock and roll concerts and craft beers. He has lived in Winder for the past 15 years coming from Buford.
He is survived by his wife, Misty Pace of Winder; children, Brittany Michelle Pace of Winder, Aaron Randall Christopherson of Winder, and Tyler John Pace of Winder; one grandchild, Christopher Brantley Newberry; siblings, Richard Dawson Pace of Winder, Jason Daniel Pace of Johns Creek, and Heather Danielle Pace of Buford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
