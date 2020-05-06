Braselton, GA
John S. Neufel
John S. Neufel, age 73, of Braselton, GA passed away April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sawako Neufel; mother, Nadene Cusack; father, Johnny Neufel; and sister, Kaye Renna. Mr. Neufel is survived by his daughters, Christy Neufel, Jaime Neufel, Sherry Neufel; aunts, Carolyn Clayton and Brenda Clayton; brother-in-law, Ralph Renna; and several nieces and nephews in South Carolina and Japan. Mr. Neufel was born in Inman, SC. He retired after serving twenty years in the United States Navy. He also worked in the elevator industry and Sam's Club before retiring from all work. In his retirement, Mr. Neufel enjoyed taking his dog, Ella, to the dog park most days. He and Ella could also be seen on the patio at Starbucks at Hamilton Mill on most occasions. No formal services are planned.
