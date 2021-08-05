Lilburn, GA John Lester, 78 of Lilburn GA, died Tuesday August 3, 2021 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital, Lawrenceville, GA. Born in Scarborough, England, he was the son of the late Ernest and Florence Lester. John graduated from Leeds University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He helped with the design of schools, railroads, bridges, and hospitals throughout England, Saudi Arabi, Tunisia, Egypt, and the state of Georgia. He was the director of pre-construction for Gwinnett County, GA., when it was the fastest growing county in the United States. He was an avid swimmer and cricket player. During his youth, he would often fish at night and bring his catch home to be cooked in the morning for breakfast. Later on, he enjoyed traveling all over the world. John also enjoyed telling stories about his many adventures and experiences. He had the ability to make anyone laugh. John was predeceased by his sister, Jane Benn; and his nephew, Stephen Benn. John was the devoted husband of Janis Lester, and was the loving father of Kristen Lester. John is also survived by his sister, Jill Heaton; his sisters-in-law, Theresa Harrison, Pricilla Clark, Shelly Potter; his brother-in-law, Matthew Clark; his nephews, Sam Heaton, Brent Sitton, Chuck Harris, and Jason Harris; his nieces, Carolyn Benn, Natasha Cousins, and Brandi Harris; and his great niece, Matilda Heaton. John will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family received friends on Saturday from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

