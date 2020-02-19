Mr. John David Kelley, age 59, of Buford Georgia passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
John was born in Malone, New York on May 12, 1960. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Kelley and Caroline Norton Kelley. Also his father and mother in law, Jack and Edna Brown.
John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Kelley; children, Tara Wilson and husband, Elliott, Alison Kelley, Heather Michael and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Jackson, Jasper, Cayden and Casey; siblings, Judy Huggins and husband, Larry, James Kelley and wife, Linda, Paul Kelley and wife, Robbie Kelley and wife, Debbie and Chris Kelley; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a memorial service will at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Gene Luke will officiate.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of John David Kelley by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
