Ellijay, GA John Gordon Lawrence, ( Gogo ) , 71, went to be with his Lord Friday, April 23, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Johnson City, Tenn. on March 16, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dunning Lawrence, mother, Lucille Nelson Huffine, and brother-in-law, Marlon Charles Helms.
He was survived by his wife, Sandra, son Tyler and wife Crystal. Two step daughters Liz Perdue and husband Scott and Julie Roquemore. He had 5 beautiful grandchildren: Ansley, Jackson, Hyatt, Hudson, and Lanier. Also survived by sisters Cathy Helms, Becky Paige and husband Harry and one brother, Charlie.
Gordon and Sandra resided in Ellijay, Georgia. He was the pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cherry Log, GA, and also owned Lawrence Design Group, an architectural firm in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was a former church planter and educator, with theological training from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Southwestern Seminary. He also pastored The Church on Dogwood in Snellville, Georgia and was interim pastor at Liberty Church in Loganville, Georgia. He was previously Director of Program Research for the North American Mission Board in Atlanta. He was also a Sunday Group Leader at Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, Georgia.
He authored 3 books: "Great Men Bow Down", and 2 books on end-time prophecy: "Silence In Heaven" and "The Revelation Equation". He was a beloved teacher, preacher, author, and man of God!
We celebrated Gordon's life Saturday May 1st at the Church he loved serving, Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cherry Log, Georgia!
If you would like to make a donation in Gordon's memory, please make it to Gordon's beloved Cornerstone Baptist Church. P.O. Box 400, Cherry Log, GA 30522.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.