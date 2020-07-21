Monroe , GAJohn F. Bertram, III, "Jack" John F. Bertram, III, "Jack," died peacefully at Northside Hospital on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a brave fight with cancer. Jack lived in Monroe, Georgia, with his wife of 25 years, Maxine Rithmire, after living in Dekalb and Gwinnett for decades.

Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather ("Papa Jack"), brother, uncle, and friend. He was born and raised in Kentucky, where he, famously unsuccessfully, attended the University of Kentucky before joining the Navy. After his service, he earned his bachelor's degree in business from Mercer University and had a long career in information technology. In retirement, he worked as a professional driver, an amateur landscaper, and enjoyed following the pursuits of his daughters, their husbands, and grandchildren. He loved Bridge, college basketball, martinis, and animated movies for children. He was a terrific cook and produced delight and great splashes with his swimming pool cannonballs. His hearty laugh and gentle spirit will be so missed.

He was preceded by his father, John F. Bertram, Jr., and his mother, Aileen Bertram Dye. He is survived by his wife, his daughters, Meg Rithmire (of Cambridge, Massachusetts) and Jill Bolduc (of Marietta, Georgia) and their husbands and children, as well as his brother, Bob Bertram; sister-in-law, Laura Bertram; sister, Beverly Trautz, and their children, his dear nieces and nephew. Because of the pandemic, there will be no service. In lieu of a service, the family requests you wear a mask in public and, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Northside Hospital Foundation "in loving memory of John Bertram", 3400-C Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 170 Alpharetta, GA 30005