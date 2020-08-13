Lawrenceville, GA John Edward Marder, age 100, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mr. Marder is survived by Irene McAllister Marder, his beloved wife of seventy-eight years; children, Joan and Greg Raines, Braselton, GA, Jane Rodgers, Braselton, Patricia and George Shida, Berkley Lake, GA, Pamela and Bill Kane, Snellville, GA, Jack and Mary Marder, Lawrenceville, GA, Bill and Terri Marder, Hoschton, GA; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Richard J. Dailey, and granddaughters, Kathleen Marder and Sherrie Westbrook Sexton.

Mr. Marder was born on April 8, 1920 in Kearny, NJ to parents Edward Marder and Alice Wade. He was a 1937 graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar, NJ. Lt. Col. Marder retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-eight years of service and was a veteran of World War II serving as a pilot on B-25 missions in the south pacific. He retired from E.I. DuPont after thirty-three years of service while residing in Freehold, NJ. Mr. Marder was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, GA. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn, GA. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at sjnlilburn.com/online-masses. Interment with military honors be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA will immediately follow the funeral Mass. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Missionaries of The Poor.

