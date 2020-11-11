Dacula, GA John E. Osborn, age 87, of Dacula, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Rita Osborn; children, James G. Osborn, Lawrenceville, GA; Jana Schumm, California, John David Osborn, Cleveland, GA, Carla Huenshel, Dacula; and seven grandchildren. Mr. Osborn was born on October 8, 1933 in Portland, OR. He was a 1950 graduate of Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, CA, and he graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor's degree. Mr. Osborn was a veteran of the U. S. Navy for three years, and he was a retired banker from Wachovia Bank after twenty years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Methodist faith. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time for the service at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.

