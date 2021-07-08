Lilburn, GA John Eugene Anglin, age 53, of Lilburn, GA., passed away on July 8, 2021.He was a traditional bow hunter and loved the outdoors, racing and NASCAR. His fatherhood hobbies included attending gymnastic meets with his Skippy. He was so proud of her and her accomplishments. John was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Anglin; sister, Darlene Huskin, and mother-in-law, Cenovia Herrera.
He is survived by his wife, Nohemi Anglin; mother, Dorothy Anglin; children, Andy Lira, Jesse Lira, Naomi Anglin; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda (Danny) Greeson; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy (Sheila) Anglin; grandchild, Mateo Lira; brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Guillermo, Nancy , and Mariana; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA with Rev. Jimmy Summey and Rev. Jimmy Anglin officiating. Interment will follow at Haw Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.