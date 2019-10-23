John Corbin

Toccoa formerly of Lawrenceville, GA
John Shelby Corbin
CORBIN - John Shelby Corbin of Toccoa formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away Oct. 19, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was 69. Mr. Corbin was preceded in death by his parents, John "Woody" and Betty (Shelby) Corbin and brother-in-law Col. Art Hoffson. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, Atlanta Law School with a Doctorate in Law, John was Vice President and joint owner of the family business, The Lawrenceville Dairy Queen. He was also a valued insurance agent with Allstate where he held multiple licenses. John was campaign manager for Jimmy Carter's re-election campaign in 78-79 in Pinellas County, FL. Our brother was a master professional student in history with a focus on the Civil War, politics and sports, If questioned you better know your facts. Great-great grandfather Ira Allen Corbin was wounded in the battles of Gettysburg and Spotsylvania. John loved the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. He is survived by sisters Susan Corbin Hoffson of Wellington, FL, Cindy and Harvey Leake of Lawrenceville, brother David Corbin of Toccoa, formerly of Lawrenceville and many nieces and nephews, Our family will gather at a later date to remember John's life. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. you may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
