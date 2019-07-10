Flowery Branch, GA
John Banks Williamson
FireFighter/Engineer 893, John B Williamson age 56 of Flowery Branch GA; passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019, John was a 15-year Veteran of the Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Service. John is survived by his loving wife Kelly F. Williams, Flowery Branch; daughter Mary Ashley Williamson of Flowery Branch; stepchildren Katie & Adam Williams Youngblood of Stone Mountain GA; Kelin Williams of Houston TX; & Kieran Williams of St. George Island FL; mother Mabel Williamson of Dacula GA; brother & sister-in-law Charles & Anita Williamson of Snellville GA; sister Lisa Gilbreath of Dacula GA; father-in-law & mother-in-law Joseph & Maureen Fagan of Lawrenceville GA; and a host of loving family, friends, and firefighters.
John was an avid mountain bike rider, he found much peace in comfort in nature. He spent his younger years playing (and winning) many softball games. John continued his love for the game by coaching his daughter Ashley in softball for many years after. John was an avid animal lover evidenced by the 6 dogs he loved and cared for in their home. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Joseph Williamson Sr. his late wife Patti Littell Williamson, & brother-in-law Blake Gilbreath. A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Gwinnett Church 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the Gwinnett Fire Employee Benevolent Fund 408 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
