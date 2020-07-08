John A. Waters, age 78, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pansy Waters and sisters, Terrill Waters and Sandra Gavell. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Judith Grace York Waters, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Jacqueline (Douglas) Argento, Buford, GA; son, John E. Waters, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Jillian Argento and Sydney Argento; sister, Judith (Byron) Thames, Orlando, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Waters was born on February 21, 1942 in Revere, MA. He was a 1959 graduate of the Watertown High School, Watertown, MA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army for four years. Mr. Waters attended the Rock Springs United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville, GA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA with Pastor Hyo Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association, or the American Cancer Society in memory of John Waters.

