John A. Waters, age 78, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pansy Waters and sisters, Terrill Waters and Sandra Gavell. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Judith Grace York Waters, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Jacqueline (Douglas) Argento, Buford, GA; son, John E. Waters, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Jillian Argento and Sydney Argento; sister, Judith (Byron) Thames, Orlando, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Waters was born on February 21, 1942 in Revere, MA. He was a 1959 graduate of the Watertown High School, Watertown, MA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army for four years. Mr. Waters attended the Rock Springs United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville, GA. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA with Pastor Hyo Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Alzheimer's Association, or the American Cancer Society in memory of John Waters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The US is about to reach 3 million coronavirus cases. Here's what happened in the days leading up to it
- Attorney releases video showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained and given chest compressions later
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher arrested for an affair with her 13-year-old student, has died of cancer
- Primary results: 3 takeaways from New Jersey and Delaware
Articles
- Gwinnett Board of Education to discuss plans for fall semester at called meeting
- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issues statewide emergency order amid Atlanta violence
- Gwinnett planning to delay start of 2020-2021 school year by one week, in-person graduations canceled
- Gwinnett County to host fourth semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day July 18
- Freddie Freeman among four Atlanta Braves who test positive for coronavirus
- COVID-19 lawsuit protections draw praise, concerns in Georgia
- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler offers glimpse of what could be coming in COVID-19 response
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19
- Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia
- COVID-19 cases hit record highs in Georgia
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann is selling this 92-acre property in Greensboro. Take a look inside with these photos
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 5, 2020
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 7
- ON THE MARKET: Lavish Buford estate with carriage home hits market for $1,050,000
- Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- June 29
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: June 23 — July 5
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from June 22-28
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 3
- ON THE MARKET: 'Stunning pool' highlights this $1,099,800 Braselton home in Chateau Elan
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.