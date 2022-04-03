Hoschton, GA Joey Harvey Brady, age 56, of Hoschton passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022. Joey loved his family and grandchildren very much. He also enjoyed working on cars, deer hunting, and fishing. Survivors include his wife Angela Brady; mother Opal Brady; daughters Jessica Brady and husband Jared Kernen, Brittany Brady and husband Charlie Lovell, Tabitha Brady and husband Justin Yeoman, Cassie Brady and Husband Brandon Howard all of Hoschton; brothers Alvin Brady of Maysville, Bill Brady and wife Diane of Maysville, Leonard Brady and wife Sherry of Lawrenceville, David Brady and wife Sheryl of Maysville; sisters Emma Willard of Maysville, Susie Brock and husband Dave of Buford; grandchildren Hagen, Waylon, Virigina, Rayland, Gracelyn, Owen, Jaeleigh, Even, and Noah. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Monday April 4, 2022, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday April 3, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, Ga 30548. 706-654-0966 lawsonfuneralhome.org.

To plant a tree in memory of Joey Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

