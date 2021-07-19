Lawrenceville, GA WIKLE - Joel Wikle, age 38 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at McKendree United Methodist Church, 1570 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd., Lawrenceville. Rev. Paula Dallas will officiate. Reception to follow at church. Joel was a graduate from Collins Hill High School. He enjoyed going to concerts, the Atlanta Braves baseball and his two beloved cats, Lexi & Baxter. Joel is survived by his parents, Gregory & Pamela Wikle of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Thomas & Lisa Rich of Florida; sister & brother-in-law, Emily & Todd Taylor of South Carolina; nieces & nephews, Evelyn & Will Rich of Florida, Greyson Taylor of South Carolina; several aunts, uncles & cousins. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30078. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

