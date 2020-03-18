Lawrenceville
Joe Jones
Joe Jones, age 63, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Tracye Bullock Jones; son, Bryant Jones of Atlanta, GA and Elizabeth Cox of Roswell, GA; sister, Alison Jones of Alexandria, VA; mother-in-law, Martha Bullock of Gadsden, AL; sister-in-law, Alicia Dowling (David) of Gadsden, AL; brother-in-law, Ray Bullock (Tonja) of Birmingham, AL and their two children Virginia and Matthew; sister-in-law, Marla Jones Burgess of Crossville, TN and her three children, Carter Jones (Darlene) and their son Sullivan, Albert Jones (Cristy) and their son Henry, and Clayton Jones; among other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. & Mrs. Dewey (Jean) Jones, Jr.; twin brothers, Bill Jones and Jon Jones of Thomaston, GA; and father-in-law, Ray Bullock of Gadsden, AL. Joe was born in Thomaston, Georgia on March 1, 1957. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thomaston and he was an Eagle Scout. In 1976, he graduated from Robert E. Lee Institute where he was a four-year starter and running back for the football team and named to the AAA All-State team. In 2006, Joe was inducted into the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame. For college, Joe was recruited to play football by multiple universities in the SEC and ACC. After Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant assured Joe's mother that he would "make sure that he got a great education", Joe made the decision to attend the University of Alabama where he played under the legendary Coach from 1976-1981. Joe was an All-Time Letterman and starting running back at Alabama. He played on the 1978 and 1979 National Championship Teams where the Crimson Tide compiled a 33-3 record during his career at Alabama. He met his wife, Tracye Bullock, at Alabama where she was a majorette, and they had their first date at the 1980 Cotton Bowl. Joe and Tracye were married on February 26, 1983 and a few years later welcomed their son, Bryant. Joe spent the majority of his career working in the insurance and financial fields, first at Primerica, an insurance and financial services company, and as a wealth advisor for Merrill Lynch. Joe retired in 2016, after working on the safety management team for Ready Mix-Block USA. Joe was an avid outdoorsman, grillmaster and continued to be a supremely passionate and dedicated Alabama fan throughout his life. He loved spending quality time with his family, friends and grand-dogs. A Memorial Service Honoring the Life of Joe Jones will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411). The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 o'clock until the hour of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be directed to: First Baptist Church of Thomaston
https://www.fbcthomaston.org/ Nick's Kids Foundation https://www.nickskidsfoundation.org/
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," (770-963-2411) 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.
