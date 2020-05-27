Flowery Branch
Joanne Butler (Glaze)
Joanne Glaze Butler, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was surrounded by family when she went to be with Lord on Monday, May 18th, 2020. Joanne was born on December 28, 1943 to the late Johnnie Glaze and Tom Glaze. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1962 and became an Administrative Assistant at Reynolds Metals Company. Joanne was often described as selfless and giving. She enjoyed spending time outside planting flowers and working in the yard. She loved traveling and beach trips with her family and friends. Joanne's adult life was spent being an amazing mother and wife with her greatest pleasure coming from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She made every family event special and built many family traditions that will live on forever. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, William (Bill) Butler, sister Gwen Jones, brother Tommy Glaze (Bonnie); daughters Wendi Guthrie (Scott) and Cristy Jones (Mike), stepson Cole Butler and stepdaughter Kelli Lane; grandchildren, Linzy Baker, Sydney Kent, Ashton Butler, Megan and Jacob Jones, and Kaylie Guthrie; great grandchildren, Avery and Lincoln Baker. We will miss her big smile, contagious laugh, kind and generous spirit, encouragement and wisdom. Heaven has truly received an angel. The family will have a private graveside service. A "Celebration of Joanne's Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) at give.bcrf.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.