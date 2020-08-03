Joann B. Queen

Grayson, GA Joann Bailey Queen, age 84, of Grayson passed away July 25, 2020. She was born in Rutledge, GA on May 25, 1936 to the late Mary Lou Cotner Bailey and the late Roy Wilson Bailey.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Robert Queen Sr. Son: Charles Queen Jr; daughters and son-in-laws, Deborah and Sam Reeves; Tammie and Lynn Durden. Her grandchildren: Jay (Danielle) Reeves, Dana (Danny) Geike; Jerry Durden, Katie (Mike) Smith, Robert Queen and Brooke Queen. Her great-grandchildren: Connor, Grayson, Sadie Grace, William, Dylan and Camdyn.

A graveside service was held July 31, 2020 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brant Callaway officiating.