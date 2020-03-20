Joan Marshall Sewell, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Gaines Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3524 Starr's Bridge Road, Canon, GA 30520. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Joan was born on November 5, 1936 to the late Willie Eston Marshall & Omer Lee Denney Marshall in Nashville, TN. She graduated from Cohn High School in 1954 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia State College in 1961, her Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia in 1971, and her Specialist in Education Degree from Georgia State University in 1981. Joan retired from the Gwinnett County Public School System where she worked as a teacher and an administrator. She later worked as a Writer for the Walton Tribune and the Snellville Citizen newspapers. Joan was a member of the Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Educational Sorority. She was also a life member of the University of Georgia Alumni Society, the Georgia Association of Retired Educators, the Gwinnett County Association of Retired Educators, and Health Happiness You, a service organization at Emory Eastside Medical Center. Joan had received the Community Service Award in 1997 and the Senior of the Year Award in 2002 by the Gwinnett Council for Seniors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley S. "Buddy" Sewell. Joan is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Gina & Wade Toney of Grayson, Donna & Harry Martin of Oxford, Lisa & Brad Cothran of Loganville, Sheila & David Staebell of Monroe; grandchildren, Drew & Ashley Toney, Brittany Toney, Nikki Toney, Jeremy & Kelly Martin, Amanda Martin, Walker Cothran, Kristen Cothran, Dae Staebell, Yung Staebell, Aaron Staebell, and Beau Staebell; great grandchildren, Brent, Katie, & Aubrey Martin, Marloe, Grayson, Hadley, & Hudson Toney; sisters-in-law, Linda Moss & Sandra Sewell, both of Lawrenceville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
