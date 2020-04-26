Berkeley Lake, GA
Joan Elaine Lee
Joan Elaine Lee 5/6/31 - 4/19/20 On April 19th Joan Elaine Lee 88, passed away peacefully and entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior where she will join her loving husband of 61 years, Eugene Clifton Lee. Joan Connor was born and raised in Racine Wisconsin along with her younger brother Ralph. She met Gene Lee while he was an Air Force pilot stationed in Madison Wisconsin. They eventually settled in Atlanta and raised three sons.
Joan will be remembered for her abiding faith and deep compassion for others. She was a joyous force of nature, bringing smiles and laughter to every life she touched. She is survived by son Scott (Kay) Lee, grandchildren Austin (Erin), Alan (Carlye); son Curtis (Lori) Lee, grandchildren Grace, Cameron; son KevinLee, grandchildren with
Cindy, Daniel, Matthew and Kelly as well as many other extended family members and countless friends. While she will be dearly missed, Joan lived a joyful life and leaves "a goodly heritage" that lives on in the hearts of all those who knew her.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.