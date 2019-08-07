Winder
Joan Stancil Lee
Joan Stancil Lee, 85, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Tracy) Steele, Union Point; granddaughter, Shea (Jim) Bergen, Winder; grandson, Brandon Ross, Good Hope; great grandsons Brantley Bergen, Jarrett Ross, Wade Hampton Ross and great granddaughter Madison Ross; niece Gina (Terry) Paul, Buford; nephew Ed (Wendell) McBrayer, Decatur; great niece Lanier Paul, Buford. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lee; son Kevin Lee; parents Arthur and Ruby Stancil; brothers Ed McBrayer and Billy Stancil; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Edwin Whidby. She was also preceded in death by special friend Ken Rothacker and is survived by extended family Ariane, Clint, John and Catherine Walden, Houston, TX; Jordan, Jessica, Fox and Soren Rothacker, Athens. She was a 1950 graduate of Buford High School where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. Services will be held at Crowell Brothers, Buford on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Georgia 30518. 770-945-9999.
