Dacula, GA Ms. Joan Elizabeth Francis, age 60 of Dacula, passed away October 8th 2021. She was born March 6th 1961 in Gretna, LA to Richard Roy Francis Sr. and Joan Raborn Francis. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, co-worker and friend. She is survived by her son; Richard Greenberg, sister; Teresa Pizzalato, (Salvadore), brother; Richard Roy Francis Jr., (Deborah), and grandchildren; Mira Usry, Stella Greenberg, Harper Usry, and Lochlan Greenberg. A funeral service honoring the life of Ms. Francis will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, October 31st at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. A Celebration of Life will take place on November 7th in her hometown of Gretna, LA. She is loved and missed by all that knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Francis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

