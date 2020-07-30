Buford, GA Joan Hartley Johnson Dyar, age 82 of Buford, GA, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Stephen Fountain and Pastor Wayne Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Eagle Ranch, in memory of Joan. Joan was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin Johnson and Thomas Dyar, Sr. She is survived by her children, Janet Johnson Dickerson (Brian), Canton, David Hartley Johnson (Trina), Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Heather Otts, Cumming, Andrew Otts, Cumming; great grandchild, Mason Meletti; sisters, Eleanor Chesser, Buford, Linda Rolin (Stanley), Sugar Hill. Joan was born March 9, 1938 in Chicopee, Hall County, Georgia to Ruby Grace and Roscoe Hartley. She was a graduate of Buford High School, Class of 1956 and graduated from Marsh Business College in Atlanta in 1957. Joan had a 30-year career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Buford, and a member of the Silvertone Choir and ALF Fellowship. Joan loved the beach, seashells, and lighthouses and especially The Christ Church at St. Simons Island, Georgia. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Joan at hamiltonmillchapel.com

