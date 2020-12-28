Joan Ann White

Buford, GA Joan Ann White, age 68, of Buford, GA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy White and nephew, Jeremy White. Joan is survived by her mother, Evelyn White, brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Mary White, and niece, Cindy White-Durham. Mrs. White was born October 27, 1952 in Buford, GA. Joan was a 1971 graduate of North Gwinnett High School and a member of Sugar Hill Baptist Church. Joan was also a member of the senior XYZ club, Silver Tones Choir, Abundant Life, Gold Wing Club, Merry Makers, and Bogan Babes. Joan enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed singing in church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Calvin Bailey officiating. Interment will be at Gravel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

