Jo Ann Ray Shipley, age 84, of Johns Creek, formerly of Lawrenceville, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Monday March 23, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Benjamin Jackson "Jack" Shipley, III who died on June 8, 2018. She is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Shipley Leidenfrost (Ron) of Johns Creek, Jackie Shipley of Lawrenceville and Valerie Shipley Guerriere (Frank) of Woodstock; two granddaughters, Ellie Leidenfrost of Johns Creek and Rachel Little (John) of Tampa, FL; grandson, Louis Leidenfrost of Johns Creek; five great grandchildren, Michelle, Lexi, Nick, Tripp the V, and Lennon; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Mrs. Shipley was also preceded in death by her parents, Grover John Ray and Mary Louise Shubert Ray; Grandson, Joseph Purcell; seven siblings and their wives and husbands. Mrs. Shipley was born in Clayton, Georgia (Rabun County) on March 9, 1936. She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from East Tennessee State University both located in Johnson City, TN. She worked for the Law Firm of McCurdy & Candler, LLC in Atlanta for 10 years as a Loan Processor in the Real Estate Division. Mrs. Shipley loved to bake and did catering for receptions, weddings, graduations, and many other functions during her 20 year career. She was a member at First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville where she and her husband, Jack enjoyed the fellowship and many friendships of the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Shipley greatest joy was her family and friends. This southern lady will be deeply missed by her adoring family and friends. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the family will have A Private Service at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. with her son-in-law, Deacon Ron Leidenfrost serving as the Officiant. A committal service will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joy Sunday School Class, FUMC of Lawrenceville in memory of Mrs. Jo Ann R. Shipley. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
