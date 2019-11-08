Stone Mountain
Jo Ann Thomason
Mrs. Jo Ann Thomason, 85
~~Mrs. Jo Ann Thomason, age 85, of Stone Mountain passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Brookside Senior Living Center, with her loving husband by her side.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 2246 Wisteria Dr SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Rev. Bobby Moore and Rev. Mike Holt will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Jo Ann's family will gather graveside for her burial at her final resting place at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Thomason was born November 29, 1933 to the late I.P. and Ruby Lemming in Lindale, GA. Jo Ann was a dedicated member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church where she devoted much of her time to the church serving as the treasurer of her Sunday school class, and playing the church organ for nearly 25 years. She also played the organ at Crossview Baptist Church for many years. She worked her entire career for United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta as an executive secretary and Human Resources Director.
Jo Ann was a beloved wife, mother, Granny, and friend. Anyone who knew Jo Ann knew her to be a kind and generous woman who always put others needs before her own. She was proud to be a daughter of the King and proclaimed His name to everyone she would meet. She loved the Lord with all her heart and served Him faithfully. Jo Ann carried on a Christ centered legacy of love and devotion that transcends generations and touched the lives of so many along her journey.
Mrs. Thomason is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gary D. Thomason of Stone Mountain; sons & daughters-in-law, Gary W. & Anita Thomason of Blairsville and Dan & Debbie Thomason of Loganville; grandchildren, Bryan (Robin) Thomason, Alysha (Josh) Abernathy, Danielle (Chris) Driggers and Lindsey (Chris) Hawkins. 7 great-grandchildren, Grady and Mackenzie Thomason, Logan and Rowan Abernathy, Thomason Driggers, and Aspen and Bennett Hawkins; brother, Don and Teresa Lemming; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, I.P. and Ruby Lemming, and brothers and sister, Bud Lemming, Dorothy Duke and Billy Lemming.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of her great-grandson, Aspen who is living with C.F. at https://give.cff.org/tribute/jo-ann-thomason-memorial-fund or by mail to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park South, Suite 380, Atlanta GA 30329 or Georgia Baptist Children's Home and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto. GA 30268 or online www.georgiachildren.org
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Dr SW, Snellville, GA 30078 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to https://www.stewartfh.com/obituaries/
Jo Ann spoke often about the day she would meet her sweet Jesus and that her faith would become sight. She wanted today to be one of celebration, knowing that she is more alive now than ever before. Phil. 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."
