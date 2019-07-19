Lawrenceville
Mr. Jimmy Waters Wheeler
Mr. Jimmy Waters Wheeler, age 80, of Lawrenceville died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Wheeler was born in Commerce to the late, Clifford Allen and Nellie Mae Waters Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler retired from Georgia Power. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wheeler was also preceded in death by his grandson, Derek Griffin.
Mr. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Mary Myers Wheeler of Lawrenceville; daughters, Cheryl Griffin of Augusta, Charlotte Kilgore of Monroe, Catherine Evoy of Grayson, and Christina McCleery of Loganville; sister, Louise Woodhall of Johnson City, TN; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20th at 2:00 PM from the Jefferson Civic Center with Mr. Kelvin Naef, Mr. Lyle Holladay, Mr. Connor Turpin, and Mr. Doug Murray officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Jefferson Civic Center Saturday from 12-2 PM.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home
