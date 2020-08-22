Lilburn, GA Jimmie Persons Jones died August 18, 2020. She was born in Decatur, GA on January 10, 1926 and was 94 years old. She graduated from Decatur Girls High School in 1943 and was married to John Alford Jones on March 10, 1945. She worked for Southern Railway and later for Law Engineering Testing Company in Atlanta, GA. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. She is survived by her 3 children: Alan Jones, Carol McCorvey, and Linda Brigham, 6 grandchildren: Matt Jones, Liz Brewer, David McCorvey, Scott McCorvey, Greg Brigham, and Laura DeFoor, and 12 great- grandchildren. Funeral Services were handled by A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.
