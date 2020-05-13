Athens
Jimmie Andrew "Jim" Johnson
Jimmie (Jim) Andrew Johnson, age 84, of Athens, Georgia, formerly of Snellville, passed away Friday, May 8th, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Verlin Johnson; his wife, Coriene Johnson; sisters, Allene Johnson and her husband Kenneth, Dixie J. Strickland and her husband John, Penny J. Burton; his brothers, Donald Johnson and his wife Thelma, Weyman Johnson and his wife Dixie. Jim is survived by his children, Janna Johnson, Jimmie Johnson, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Jo Johnson, and Jill J. Barnes and her husband Nick; and his grandchildren, Morgan Johnson, Callaway Johnson, Austin Barnes, and Ava Barnes; his wife, Jane C. Johnson; and her children, Laura Nolen and family and John Mullins and family; sisters, Ruth J. Smith and her husband Leonard, Brenda J. Robbins and her husband Maurice; his brother-in-law, Marvin Burton; and Coriene Johnson's daughter, Kathryn Schendel and family; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was born on the family farm in Grayson, Georgia on April 25, 1936. He graduated from Snellville High School and as a young man he worked different jobs and became an accomplished salesperson in the printing industry. In 1971 he opened Progress Container Corporation in Lilburn, Georgia. The company focused on high customer service and quality, then moved in 1974 to a new facility in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Along the way the business expanded to provide high graphics packaging along with industrial packaging, and the name was changed to Progress Container & Display. The business outgrew the Lawrenceville property and in 2000 moved to its current campus in Winder, Georgia, where it is still owned by the Johnson family. Jim was always known for his high integrity in life and in business. He believed in treating his employees fairly and with compassion, and many today say that he was the best man they ever worked for. His faith in Christ was the cornerstone of his life. He grew up attending First Baptist Church of Snellville, where his father preached for several years. Many people were influenced by his example of Christian leadership. All four of his children knew they had a special man as a father. He loved his children dearly, and led with his faith in Christ. His work ethic and faith taught them the values that would sustain them in their own lives. If you ask any of his children what words of advice did your father give, each would respond with "Remember who you are." In his house, that meant if you are from his family, you had a responsibility to do the right thing all the time (and don't embarrass the Johnsons!). In 2013, Jim married Jane Compton Mullins and later moved to Athens, Georgia after retiring. They were members of Athens First United Methodist Church, and they enjoyed time with family and trips to Highlands, North Carolina. He loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs, playing golf with friends, and spending special time with family. His legacy as a Christian businessman and loving father and husband will last forever. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. The Celebration of life service for Jimmie Andrew Johnson will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, time to be determined closer to date of service, at First Baptist Church of Snellville, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, Ga. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/TributesAlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=621409 or https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/eneral?pxfid=624699&fr_id=7541&pg=fund. The family has asked that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and in an effort to keep their family and friends safe, please contact the funeral home by phone, 770-979-3200 or e-mail at wages-sne@wagesfuneralhome.com if you plan to attend either service. A scheduled time will be reserved for you at the funeral home for the visitation, as well as a seat at the Church. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
