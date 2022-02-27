Jim Kraemer

Big Canoe, GA Jim Kraemer, Esq., age 70, of Big Canoe, Georgia passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2PM to 4PM at In Their Honor of Jasper Funerals and Cremations. Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years Nancy; son James Kraemer and his wife Bonnie, of Norfolk, VA; daughter Alex Kraemer, of New York City, New York: son Jesse Kraemer, of Atlanta, GA; sister Barb Fritsche and her husband J: Sister Beth Seelig: sister Patty Ramage and her husband Jim. Jim was a lawyer, loved golf and traveling. He traveled to all 7 Continents. Care and trust placed with In Their Honor of Jasper, 481 Noah Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143. 706-253-5060

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Kraemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

