Lilburn, GA Jesse Alton Sexton, age 79, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jesse was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, her son Robert Williams, and his parents, Jesse and Gladys Sexton. He is survived by his son, Perry Sexton and daughter in-law Melanie Sexton; step-daughter, Donna Towe and son-in-law, Jeff Towe; step-son, Eric Williams and daughter-in-law, Leah Williams; brother, Amon Sexton and sister-in-law Jan Sexton; sister, Linda Henderson; brother Windell Sexton and sister-in-law Janet Sexton; brother, Randall Sexton and sister-in-law Gwen Sexton; grandchildren, Megan Evans, Lindsey Towe, Emily, Robert and Anna Williams and Grant Sexton; great-grandchildren, Landon and Peyton Smith and Aspen Evans; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jesse was born in Lawrenceville, GA and lived most of his adult life in Lilburn, GA. He graduated from Lilburn High School. He spent a term in the United States Army. He spent many successful years in the insurance industry. He loved fishing and hunting, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his retirement years, he found joy in bowling, and the companionship of friends he made there. A Celebration for Life Service for he and his wife is scheduled for April 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, followed by a graveside service. The family will receive guest prior to the service starting at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
6101 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
2:00PM
6101 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Arizona stuns UConn, sets up national championship game with Stanford
- April the Giraffe, who became a worldwide sensation for giving birth in 2017, has died
- PGA Tour plans to keep its season-ending Tour Championship in Georgia
- How a Bay Area clinic is helping provide vaccines to people experiencing homelessness
- Uber ordered to pay $1.1 million after blind woman was denied rides more than a dozen times
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay
- Gwinnett County clerk's office will offer free copies of ID cards for voters requesting absentee ballots
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored
- Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers may get $1,000 raise in 2021-2022 school year
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area
- Suspect in double murder of mother and her teenage son arrested at U.S.-Mexico border, Gwinett police say
- Georgia House of Representatives rejects Gwinnett bills dealing with elections board, chairwoman's salary
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps
- Georgia EPD temporarily waives vehicle emissions inspection requirements due to system outage
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 29
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 22-28
- ON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek estate features spacious living areas on three levels — and an elevator
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 28, 2021
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 29
- PHOTOS: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Suwanee Town Park
- PHOTOS: Lawrenceville hosts Bacon Fest and Fun Run
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 29
- PHOTOS: Suwanee projects aimed at expanding city's downtown area
Commented
- Gwinnett School Board votes to fire Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, effective this summer (27)
- GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks is not seeking contract extension past 2022, prompting school board's conversations about his future (13)
- TAYLOR AND BARTON: 'It's time for change' for the leadership of Gwinnett County Public Schools (8)
- It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line (7)
- Atlanta mayor believes race played role in spa shooting suspect's motive (7)
- A national search will be conducted to find replacement for Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks (5)
- JENKINS: How to destroy our schools in 8 easy steps (5)
- MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia after state passes new restrictive voting laws (5)
- Gwinnett police identify two men found dead Sunday in Lawrenceville area (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter pushes back against claims she is raising contract fees with cities only to boost her pay (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.