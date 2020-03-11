Dacula
Jesse Towler
Jesse Towler, age 34, of Dacula, GA passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Missy Morris Towler, children, Dixie Towler and Justin Towler; father, Jerry Towler; mother, Valerie Black; brother, Jason (Peggy) Towler; sister, Stacy (Mauricio) Pimienta; brother, Jerry (Shelli) Towler; loving in-laws, Jerry and Tammy Morris; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jesse was a devoted husband and father, and his family was his #1 priority. He was a huge UGA fan and you could always find him rooting for his "Dawgs." Jesse enjoyed fishing and finding the biggest mud hole to go muddin. Those who knew Jesse loved him, to him everyone was considered family. He had the biggest heart and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. A funeral service honoring the life of Jesse will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Courtney Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13th from 4pm-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in Jesse's memory. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Jesse Towler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Lawrenceville
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
