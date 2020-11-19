Loganville, GA Jerry Linda (Glass) Rawlins, of Loganville, GA, passed away on her 81st birthday, Thursday, November 19, 2020 after all her children and grandchildren sang Happy Birthday to her. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Thomas L. Jordan and Dr. Benny Pate will officiate. Interment will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Jerry was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and worked in the cafeteria for the Gwinnett County Public School System prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Rawlins, and her parents, J.D. and Lucille Glass. Jerry is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Buddy Rawlins of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Steve Landress of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kellie Rawlins of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Mike Dobson of Loganville; grandchildren, Christy and Shaun Evans of Stockbridge, Cole Dobson of Smyrna, Renee and Scott Key of Kennesaw, Chase Rawlins of Sandy Springs, Katie and Nick Thomas of Athens, and Morgan Rawlins of Buford; great grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Evans, and Grace and Paige Key; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Louise Glass of FL. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078, 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Service information
Nov 21
Visitation
Saturday, November 21, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
2299 Rosebud Road, SW
Grayson, GA 30017
Nov 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 21, 2020
3:00PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
2299 Rosebud Road, SW
Grayson, GA 30017
