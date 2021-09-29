Dawsonville, GA With humble acceptance of God's will, we announce the passing of Jerry Lee German, 84 of Atlanta, Ga, on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Poley J and Millanese German, sister, Billie Jean Skinner, brothers, Gary Micheal German and P. J., German, jr.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Gail Orr and husband Robert, brother Randle German and wife Jan, brother, Wallace German and wife Carolyn.
And by his beloved niece, Lori Gayle Mock and her daughters, Deana and Michelle Mock.
Along with many more nieces and nephews.
Jerry grew up and lived most of his life in Brookhaven, Ga
He attended Chamblee high school and after graduation he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served 4 years before serving in the Army National Guard. He worked for and retired from Lockheed Martin after 40 years. An avid Nascar fan, he spent most of his leisurely time under the hood of his many cars and trucks.
Graveside services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, Ga 30096 on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at 2:00pm
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.