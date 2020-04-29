Lawrenceville, GA
Jerrell Pritchett
Algia Jerrell Pritchett, 85, of Lawrenceville, Ga, passed away peacefully at Peachtree Villa Memory Care on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Belva Smith Pritchett; parents Algia Philip and Virginia Stokes Pritchett. He is survived by his daughter, Jerell (Stan) Thomas; granddaughters, Megan Ateshian (Kane) and McKenna Thomas; sister Doris Culverhouse, brother Clifton (Nancy) Pritchett, two sisters-in-law Donnis Fowler; Pearl (Jordan) Kreindler. He was looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather this fall.
A native of Cochran, GA, Jerrell graduated from Cochran High School, Mercer University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Jerrell was a member of First Baptist Church of Duluth. He pastored the Ivey Baptist Church, Ivey, GA, Antioch Baptist Church, Dry Branch, GA, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Keller, TX, Tennille Baptist Church, Tennille, GA and Lithonia Baptist Church, Lithonia, GA. Jerrell was Director of Sunday School ministry of the Georgia Baptist Convention. He retired as Minister of Administration of First Baptist Duluth, Duluth, GA. Jerrell also served as interim pastor to over two dozen churches in Georgia. He ministered to and was a mentor for many. His influence on those he loved, worked with, and guided over his lifetime will be felt for years to come. Jerrell was a devoted minister, husband, father and grandfather who's desire was to have it said as the scripture records in II Samuel 23:2 "The Spirit of the Lord spoke through me; his word was on my tongue." Jerrell enjoyed rose gardening, coin collecting and flying airplanes. He was fondly known as the "flying preacher." In lieu of flowers donations may be made to samaritanspurse.org. There will be a graveside service at Bethany Baptist Church, Cochran, GA, on May 2, 2020 at 2:00. Arrangements are being coordinated by Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth, GA and Fisher Funeral Home, Cochran, GA. The family would appreciate you sharing your memories of Jerrell online at either billheadfuneralhome.com or fishersfuneralhome.net. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
To send flowers to the family of Algia Pritchett, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 2
Graveside
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
608 GA 26
Cochran, Georgia 31014
608 GA 26
Cochran, Georgia 31014
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.