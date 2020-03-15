Cumming
Jeree Creech (Davis)
Jeree Davis Creech, age 76, of Cumming, GA peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a mother, grandmother, mother in-law, aunt, sister, daughter and friend. She was the daughter of William David and Nora Baker. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Robert (Bob) L. Creech, Cumming, GA; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason R. and Ginger Bowman, Marietta, GA and Justin B. Creech, Cumming, GA; eight grandchildren, John Wayne Creech, Kayla Creech, Andrew Creech, Nicholas Creech, Steven Creech, Preston Wissler, Jacob Creech and Tyler Wissler; and several nieces and nephew. Mrs. Creech was born August 15, 1943 in Kentucky. She was a 1961 graduate of Eastern High School in Louisville, KY, a 1964 graduate of Cumberland College with a Bachelor's Degree, and a 1972 graduate of Georgia State University with a Master's Degree. Mrs. Creech taught school in Kettering, OH from 1967 until 1972 and then taught and coached at Columbia High School from 1972 until 1980. She was the owner of the Children's Learning Center on Scott Street in Buford, GA for forty years, touching the lives of hundreds of children. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 21st from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m.
