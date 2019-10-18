Lawrenceville
Jere A. Burress
Jere A. Burress, age 81, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on October 15, 2019. Jere was born on January 9, 1938, in Columbus, GA, to Thomas & Reba Burruss. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Helen Burress. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The family will receive friends from 2:00- 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Prospect United Methodist Church, 1549 Prospect Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, or donate to your favorite charity.
