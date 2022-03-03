Cleveland, GA Jeraldine "Jerri" Leslie Colwell, age 54, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Jerri was born September 12, 1967 in Columbus, GA. She was loved by many including those at Fieldale Farms where she worked as a Quality Assurance Technician. She served as an assistant coach to her father for multiple years with the Auburn Dixie Youth Baseball League. Jerri was an avid supporter of cancer research due to her mother and sister both being diagnosed with cancer. She loved sunflowers, good music and Football Sundays. Survivors include her father Gary Johnson; son Gary Colwell and wife Tierra, Curtis Robinson, Devin Robinson and wife Mackenzie; daughters Samantha Jones and Brittney Colwell; brother Anthony Johnson; sisters Connie Colwell, Jillian Johnson, Brandi Beasley and Korrine Johnson; and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Sharon Beasley. The family is accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Stand Up To Cancer at standuptocancer.org. Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Friday, March 4, 2022 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment cremation. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, March 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

